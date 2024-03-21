Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Sailors Recognized for Assisting Fellow Sailor

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospital Corpsman Second Class Emily Page, center right, and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Brandon Hankins, center left, received Commander’s Coins from Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, the clinic’s Commanding Officer on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Both serve in the clinic’s Patient Administration Department.

