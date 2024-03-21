Hospital Corpsman Second Class Emily Page, center right, and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Brandon Hankins, center left, received Commander’s Coins from Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, the clinic’s Commanding Officer on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Both serve in the clinic’s Patient Administration Department.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 07:24 Photo ID: 8302808 VIRIN: 240314-O-KJ310-4211 Resolution: 3368x2245 Size: 1.27 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cherry Point Sailors Recognized for Assisting Fellow Sailor, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.