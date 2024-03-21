ScriptCenter Opens Aboard MCAS Cherry Point

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | U.S. Marine Col. Brendan Burks, center left, MCAS Cherry Point commanding officer, and...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | U.S. Marine Col. Brendan Burks, center left, MCAS Cherry Point commanding officer, and Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, center right, commanding officer of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, cut a ribbon marking the official opening of the installation’s ScriptCenter on Thursday, March 21, 2024. ScriptCenters are contactless, automated lockers employing state-of-the-art technology and provide convenient and secure access to most prescriptions. Cherry Point’s ScriptCenter is inside the Marine Corps Exchange building, adjacent to the internal Commissary entrance. see less | View Image Page

Leaders aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point marked the inauguration of a resource improving the method and manner Marines, Sailors and beneficiaries receive prescriptions aboard the base.



U.S. Marine Col. Brendan Burks, MCAS Cherry Point commanding officer, and Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, commanding officer of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of ScriptCenter aboard the installation Tursday, March 21.



“Today’s ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates the opening of the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point ScriptCenter and continues our commitment to the mission of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point; to serve as the keystone of medical readiness and care aboard the base and to ‘keep the warfighter in the fight,” said Barbabella during the ceremony.



ScriptCenters are contactless, automated lockers employing state-of-the-art technology and provide convenient and secure access to most prescriptions according to a TRICARE.mil press release. Cherry Point’s

ScriptCenter is inside the Marine Corps Exchange building, adjacent to the internal Commissary entrance.



The opening of the Cherry Point ScriptCenter continues the base’s Pharmacy’s efforts to develop in both capacity and capability to deliver care. Those efforts include the launches of MHS Genesis in 2022 and Q-Anywhere in 2023, along with increased staffing inside the Pharmacy and its satellite location at the back of the base’s Marine Corps Exchange.



“The opening of the ScriptCenter is another step forward in our commitment to serving MCAS Cherry Point and the surrounding communities,” said Barbabella.



Additional information about ScriptCenter is available at: https://newsroom.tricare.mil/News/TRICARE-News/Article/2594809/scriptcenter-kiosks-offer-easy-prescription-pick-up