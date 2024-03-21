U.S. Marine Col. Brendan Burks, center left, MCAS Cherry Point commanding officer, and Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, center right, commanding officer of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, cut a ribbon marking the official opening of the installation’s ScriptCenter on Thursday, March 21, 2024.
ScriptCenters are contactless, automated lockers employing state-of-the-art technology and provide convenient and secure access to most prescriptions. Cherry Point’s ScriptCenter is inside the Marine Corps Exchange building, adjacent to the internal Commissary entrance.
ScriptCenter Opens Aboard MCAS Cherry Point
