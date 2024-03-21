Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ScriptCenter Opens Aboard MCAS Cherry Point

    ScriptCenter Opens Aboard MCAS Cherry Point

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Col. Brendan Burks, center left, MCAS Cherry Point commanding officer, and Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, center right, commanding officer of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, cut a ribbon marking the official opening of the installation’s ScriptCenter on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

    ScriptCenters are contactless, automated lockers employing state-of-the-art technology and provide convenient and secure access to most prescriptions. Cherry Point’s ScriptCenter is inside the Marine Corps Exchange building, adjacent to the internal Commissary entrance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 07:24
    Photo ID: 8302799
    VIRIN: 240321-O-KJ310-3260
    Resolution: 2657x1771
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ScriptCenter Opens Aboard MCAS Cherry Point, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ScriptCenter Opens Aboard MCAS Cherry Point

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    pharmacy
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT