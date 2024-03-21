US Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Kelsey Marvel’s power of empathy

Photo By Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp | U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Kelsey Marvel, Bravo Company gunnery sergeant,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp | U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Kelsey Marvel, Bravo Company gunnery sergeant, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, takes a photo during her lunch break in Chatan, Okinawa, Japan, March 18, 2024. On March 14, Marvel was awarded the Jim Kallstrom Award for her previous actions in 2023. Marvel served as the traffic chief with the Provost Marshal’s Office, H&S BN, MCIPAC. During that time, she responded to an emergency call that required her to respond quickly and decisively, preventing an incident that had the potential to result in serious injury. Her response demonstrated exceptional professionalism, perseverance, and dedication to her duty. The Jim Kallstrom Awards, one for bravery and one for outstanding leadership, organized by the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation, honors the Military Police for exemplifying, protecting, and serving fellow service members and their community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp) see less | View Image Page

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – On March 14, U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Kelsey Marvel, the company gunnery sergeant of Bravo Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, was awarded the Jim Kallstrom Award for Bravery.



On March 30, 2023, while serving as the traffic chief with the Provost Marshal’s Office, H&S Bn, MCIPAC, she responded to an emergency call that required her to respond quickly and decisively, preventing an incident that had the potential to result in serious injury. Her response demonstrated exceptional professionalism, perseverance, and dedication to her duty.



The Jim Kallstrom Awards are named after James Kallstrom, a former FBI assistant director who played a significant role in high-profile cases, like the 1995 Oklahoma City Bombing. The Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation organized the award, which honors the Military Police for exemplifying, protecting, and serving fellow service members and their community.



“I think that right versus wrong is black and white," said Marvel. "But it is important to remember our actions have a ripple effect, and we may never fully understand where the edge of the ripple leads or the impact our decisions make.”



Through her life experiences, Marvel explained that she developed her own philosophy and perspective: everyone starts off pure at birth, but as life progresses, people inevitably make both good and bad decisions. She said her job is to assist others when their bad decisions lead to negative consequences.



Marvel’s grandmother grew up in an orphanage, and her grandfather was in poverty. Marvel explained they used their situations to be a light for others and to show kindness. Inspired by her grandparents’ stories of struggles and adversity as inspiration, she strives to show empathy to whoever she works with.



“Approaching situations with compassion and empathy, rather than brute force, can be more effective,” said Marvel, “because people value authenticity, honesty, and human connection.”



Genuine care for one another is prevalent among service members stationed in Okinawa, Japan. For some, the island can feel very unfamiliar due to the lack of immediate family. To help combat the negative emotions, Marvel meditates on her past and future decisions and looks toward long-term goals like becoming a faculty advisor at the Staff Non-Commissioned Officer Academy. Marvel is interested in joining the SNCO Academy to further her development as a leader. Being an advisor gives Marines an opportunity to enhance their skills in teaching, guiding, and mentoring junior Marines, fostering a familial bond within units.



“Marvel prioritizes serving her Marines, which involves adapting her schedule to their needs,” said Gunnery Sgt. Lacey Ambrosino, a patrol supervisor with PMO, MCIPAC. “She is highly trusted due to her reliability, anticipation of needs, and accountability. I have known Marvel since she was a staff sergeant and when she became a gunnery sergeant. Her professionalism and humble demeanor have remained consistent."



Ambrosino explained that she admires Marvel's humility and exceptional qualities, which inspire her to better herself. As a result, she said she considers Marvel not only a professional but also a friend.



The Jim Kallstrom Award for Bravery is a fitting recognition of Marvel's dedication, but it merely scratches the surface of her character. Marvel's steadfast beliefs, unwavering compassion, and commitment to service define her beyond any words on an award.