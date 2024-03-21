Dodson Chapel Access Area closing at J. Percy Priest Dam

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Dodson Chapel...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Dodson Chapel Access Area below J. Percy Priest Dam is closing 7 a.m. Monday, March 25 through Friday, April 5, 2024, while crews work to remove vegetation along the roadway to improve visibility and to enhance public safety. (USACE Photo by Sheila Kirk) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 21, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Dodson Chapel Access Area below J. Percy Priest Dam is closing 7 a.m. Monday, March 25 through Friday, April 5, 2024, while crews work to remove vegetation along the roadway to improve visibility and to enhance public safety.



Greg Thomas, J. Percy Priest Lake resource manager, said contractors will operate heavy equipment up and down the entrance roadway that could be hazardous and unsafe for visitors.



“When this work is done drivers will have greater visibility of oncoming cars when traveling to and exiting from the parking area adjacent to the dam’s spillways,” Thomas said. “We know this is a popular area to visit, but the public can still park on the opposite side of the Stones River near the greenway entrance and dog park.”



For more information, the public is encouraged to call the J. Percy Priest Lake Visitor Center at 615-889-1975.



