Humphreys lodging wins operation of the year, plans for future developments

Photo By Monica K. Guthrie | The sign for Humphreys Lodge sits on a small plot of ground in front of the entrance to the lodge's reception desk, March 19. The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Lodge won the Army Lodging Operation of the Year for large installations for fiscal year 2023. Plans are in the works for the lodge's reception to be located on the ground floor of the Morning Calm Conference Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Commitment to maintaining excellence led the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Lodge to win the Army Lodging Operation of the Year for large installations.



“I don’t think the Humphreys Lodge did anything with the intention of winning this award,” said Ron Buss, business operations officer for Humphreys Directorate of Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation. “They just came to work every day with the intention of providing the best service and experience for the guests.”



The evaluation is based on the previous year’s achievements said Buss. Elements taken into consideration include customer-focused mission accomplishment and innovation, execution of program, facilities, manpower, technology and the delivery of extraordinary services – among other criteria.



The lodge on Humphreys has a total of 232 rooms serving military members and families who are moving to, or from Korea, in addition to those who visit Humphreys for work-related trips and large groups participating in various missions and exercises. The high volume of patrons resulted in the lodge operating at 85 percent occupancy in the previous year.



Looking to the future, reception for lodging will move to the ground floor of the Morning Calm Conference Center for guest convenience, said Buss. Additionally, Wing A, where reception is currently located, will be undergoing a total renovation and modernization of the building and rooms. Finally, a fourth wing is scheduled for construction behind the conference center to increase the availability of rooms. All construction is scheduled to be completed by 2027 said Buss.



“It makes me proud to be associated with such a high-performance team of professionals dedicated to making a positive difference,” said Buss.