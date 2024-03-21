Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Humphreys lodging wins operation of the year, plans for future development

    Humphreys lodging wins operation of the year, plans for future development

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    The sign for Humphreys Lodge sits on a small plot of ground in front of the entrance to the lodge's reception desk, March 19. The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Lodge won the Army Lodging Operation of the Year for large installations for fiscal year 2023. Plans are in the works for the lodge's reception to be located on the ground floor of the Morning Calm Conference Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 21:02
    Photo ID: 8302355
    VIRIN: 240319-A-BL368-4466
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.14 MB
    Location: 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humphreys lodging wins operation of the year, plans for future development, by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Humphreys lodging wins operation of the year, plans for future developments

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    Army Lodging
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT