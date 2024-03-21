Drones, Dogs, Robot Systems and More! as U.S. Army Showcases at NOLA Air Show

Photo By Jonathan Holloway | NEW ORLEANS——A range of U.S. Army Soldiers—Special Forces, Engineers, Military...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Holloway | NEW ORLEANS——A range of U.S. Army Soldiers—Special Forces, Engineers, Military Police and working dogs—will showcase state-of-the-art technology and equipment, here at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NAS JRB), for the 2024 New Orleans Air Show, March 23-24. Gates open to the public at 8a.m. with the air show commencing at 10a.m. to 4p.m each day. “Our [ Army] attendance at the 2024 New Orleans Air Show is no happenstance…we want to entertain and engage the culture-rich residents of NOLA and give them an idea of how the Army conducts operations,” Capt. Matthew Gimenez, New Orleans recruiting Company Commander, said. “This is why we are showcasing STEM-related and tactical equipment, both alongside recruiters… to really show how the Army is invested in America’s future.” see less | View Image Page

NEW ORLEANS——A range of U.S. Army Soldiers—Special Forces, Engineers, Military Police and working dogs—will showcase state-of-the-art technology and equipment, here at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NAS JRB), for the 2024 New Orleans Air Show, March 23-24.



Gates open to the public at 8a.m. with the air show commencing at 10a.m. to 4p.m each day.



“Our [ Army] attendance at the 2024 New Orleans Air Show is no happenstance…we want to entertain and engage the culture-rich residents of NOLA and give them an idea of how the Army conducts operations,” Capt. Matthew Gimenez, New Orleans recruiting Company Commander, said. “This is why we are showcasing STEM-related and tactical equipment, both alongside recruiters… to really show how the Army is invested in America’s future.”



Soldiers from Fort Johnson representing the: 705th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company (EOD), 1st Battalion of the 509th Infantry Regiment ,46th Engineering Battalion (EN), and 519th Military Police Battalion (MP) will be along NAS JRB’s flightline demonstrating Army technology and equipment listed below.



Army Technology & Equipment on Showcase*

Off-Road Light Tactical Vehicle

Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Drone) and pilot

Heavy-Duty Route Clearance Vehicle

Common Robot System-H (CRS-H)

Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV)

High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV)

Military Working Dog & MP Handler



For more information about the visiting Army Soldiers or to coordinate interviews contact our office usarmy.knox.usarec.list.3tbn-apa@army.mil, or Capt. Matthew Gimenez matthew.c.gimenez.mil@army.mil or (717)-304-6143.



*Subject to change.



About us: U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Baton Rouge is responsible for all Army recruiting in Louisiana, Mississippi, and western Tennessee. Our 330-member field recruiting force is organized into eight recruiting companies with 45 recruiting stations, and we cover approximately 103,874 square miles of territory while searching for America’s best volunteers who will enable the Army to win a complex world.