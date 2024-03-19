Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Rota: ET2 Pattric Ullom

    SPAIN

    03.21.2024

    Story by Courtney Pollock 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    Electronics Technician (ET) 2nd Class Pattric Ullom, assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Air Operations Department, is the assistant Command Maintenance and Material Management (3-M), a Digital Airport Surveillance Radar (DASR)/Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System (STARS) technician.

    “I assist, coordinate, supervise and administer all accurate and effective aspects of the 3-M program for NAVSTA Rota,” he said.

    Ullom was born in Sogel, Germany, but considers Charleston, South Carolina home. He enlisted in the Navy in 2015. After boot camp, he attended ET “A” school at Great Lakes, Illinois, and ET “C” school at Norfolk/Dam Neck. He then reported to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) when it was homeported at NAVSTA Rota before reporting to Rota’s air operations department.

    In addition to his daily duties, Ullom is also training petty officer (TPO) for his department.

    He enjoys being stationed in Rota because of the location of the base saying, “it allows me to travel, to see, and experience countries and cultures I never thought I would see.”

    In his free time, Ullom enjoys traveling or getting outdoors.
    “On the occasions I can’t travel, rest and relaxation and experiencing Rota are my go-to.”

    Air Operations
    Naval Station Rota
    Team Rota

