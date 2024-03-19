Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Rota: ET2 Pattric Ullom

    Team Rota: ET2 Pattric Ullom

    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    240318-N-NC885-1008 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 18, 2024) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Pattric Ullom, assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Air Operations Department, poses for a photo in front of air operations building, March 18, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 07:27
    Photo ID: 8300608
    VIRIN: 240318-N-NC885-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Hometown: CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Rota: ET2 Pattric Ullom, by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Rota: ET2 Pattric Ullom

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Operations
    Naval Station Rota
    Team Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT