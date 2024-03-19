Twenty-nine veterans and dependents of the armed forces were laid to rest aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a burial at sea ceremony, Feb. 19, 2024.



During the solemn ceremony, each set of cremains was carried by an urn-bearer to the shoot where they were slid over the side.



Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Ambria Eidson, from Nipomo, Calif., who was involved with preparing the ceremony, explained who can be buried at sea.



“It’s anyone who wants to be dedicated to the sea,” said Eidson. “It’s usually those who have served in the Navy since they tend to have a huge passion for the sea.”



Lt. Cmdr. Brian Kirschenbaum, one of Theodore Roosevelt’s three assigned chaplains, was in charge of organizing the ceremony.

“For many, naval service is a significant part of their lives and a fitting end to their mortal bodies,” said Kirschenbaum. “For the ship, it is an honor to participate in such an auspicious occasion.”



The Navy is also the only branch of the armed forces that does a full burial at sea. While individuals could be committed out of planes or on smaller ships, an aircraft carrier is the only ship capable of doing a full casket. Eidson and Kirschenbaum described a few of the traditions involved during a burial at sea.



“There are a lot of traditions that go into a burial at sea, things that have never changed since it started in the Navy,” said Eidson. “For example, we did a 21-gun salute, sending them off, wishing them well.”



Since families were not in attendance, they were given photos, a map with the location of where the deceased were buried, a letter from the commanding officer, and three shells from the 21-gun salute.



“We ensure all the honors rendered and traditions are upheld and appropriate for service members and their families,” said Kirschenbaum. “We owe it to those who have faithfully served and sacrificed for our great country and the cause of freedom around the world.”



Taps played as the final tradition during the ceremony, symbolizing the long and eternal sleep of death. After every urn had been sent into the sea, everyone came to attention and gave one last salute as the somber music rang out through the hangar bay.



As the music died out, there was a moment of silence. Shortly thereafter, the honor detail marched away and all those in attendance left to return to their day’s work, always remembering what just transpired.

