Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) took to the streets of Guam and participated in community relations (COMREL) projects with the intention to beautify, assist and connect with the community.

Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA TR Deepens Community Relations with Guam, by PO2 Rashan Jefferson