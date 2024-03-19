Tragic Beginnings

Before Theodore Roosevelt became a politician he endured hardships that would ultimately shape his life and leadership. A devoted family man, Roosevelt suffered an immense tragedy when his wife and mother died only hours apart on Valentine’s Day. In his grief, Roosevelt entrusted his children with close family and headed west to be a cowboy in 1883.



While out west, Roosevelt developed a deep appreciation for land and wanted to preserve it. He was a key founder of the National Parks Service and helped establish thousands of acres of National Parks by supporting President Woodrow Wilson’s “Organic Act” in August 1916.



Theodore Roosevelt served as Assistant Secretary of the Navy from 1897 to 1898, where he revolutionized the fighting capabilities of warships. One such insight was when Roosevelt saw a “flying machine” and demanded a working group be established to determine at-sea flight capabilities, leading to the birth of naval aviation.



When the Spanish-American War broke out in 1898, Roosevelt was quick to answer the call to action. He resigned as Assistant Secretary of the Navy and commissioned in the U.S. Army as a Lt. Col. where he commanded a regiment of men known as the original Rough Riders. These Rough Riders were born from his days out west as a cowboy. Leading his regiment into the line of fire at San Juan Hill, Cuba, July 1st 1898, Roosevelt was able to reach enemy trenches and turn the tides of the battle in his favor. Due to his and his mens’ bravery in the war, Roosevelt was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in Sept. 21, 1944.



Following the war, Roosevelt re-entered the political arena by being elected as Vice President under President William McKinley in 1900. Roosevelt quickly became president following the assassination of McKinley. At only 41 years old, Roosevelt became the youngest president in history.



During his time as president, Roosevelt negotiated peace between Russia and Japan from 1904-1905, which led to him being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1906 in which he was the first American to receive the honor.



In his life, Roosevelt suffered great tragedy and experienced great victory. Despite the loss that commenced his journey, Roosevelt went on to achieve incredible things, to include revolutionizing the Navy.



As Sailors aboard a warship named in his honor, we are capable of just the same. Carrying on his legacy as the Rough Riders, it is our duty to move forward with the same courage and determination that drove Theodore Roosevelt.



Although our crew was separated from family this Valentine’s Day, it does not need to be a day of grief.



President Roosevelt took his grief and changed this country. While it can be hard to be away from family, and equally hard for them to be left behind, Theodore Roosevelt can be looked to as a source of inspiration. His work became a symbol of love, and his service, his love letter. Happy Valentine’s Day!

