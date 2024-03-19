Fleet Week New York returns to NYC in May 2024

NORFOLK, Va. (Navy Region Mid-Atlantic) – The U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard will bring multiple ships and thousands of service members to New York from May 22 - 28 to participate in Fleet Week New York (FWNY).



U.S. Navy ships, U.S. Coast guard cutters and U.S. Naval Academy yard patrol boats will be in attendance. Additionally, ships from Germany will join the celebration.



Fleet Week New York is now in its 36th iteration. The week-long event will include a variety of public military demonstrations. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services.



“Fleet Week is about celebrating those who serve and recognizing the unyielding strength of our Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard team," said Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Rear Adm. Wesley McCall. "As we come together to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice during their service, we are reminded of the diverse and inclusive fighting force that is currently serving to protect national security and preserve our way of life. Our service members are excited for the opportunity to engage with the community and create lasting connections with the people of New York during this time-honored tradition.”



The event has been held nearly every year since 1984 and it is anticipated that about 2,300 service members will participate this year.



To maintain operational security, a detailed list of public events and participating ships will be released at a later date.



For up-to-date information on all FWNY events, visit the official FWNY website at https://cnrma.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Fleet-Week-New-York/. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag, #FleetWeekNYC, and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram.

