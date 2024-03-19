Fort Drum STARBASE is Fun for Students

Photo By Pfc. Alyssa Norton | Spc. Lucas Bombrys, a military intelligence Soldier with the 10th Mountain Division,...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Alyssa Norton | Spc. Lucas Bombrys, a military intelligence Soldier with the 10th Mountain Division, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 7th Engineer Battalion, instructs students from LaFargeville Central School as part of the Starbase Academy program, March 15, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Starbase Academy collaborates with the 10th Mountain Division to provide an overview of how STEM fields apply to military occupations. Bombrys provided the students a demonstration of how radio waves can be used to detect other frequencies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alyssa Norton) see less | View Image Page

This program, sponsored by STARBASE Academy, is part of the ongoing STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) initiative that the academy offers to all school districts in the Fort Drum area.

This week, STARBASE Academy focused on radio frequency and unmanned aerial systems, demonstrating how they relate with STEM programs. Students had the opportunity to learn more about the way radio frequencies worked at Fort Drum. Instructors lined up students to talk to each other on walkie-talkies while other students saw the communications be picked up in real time on the instructor's computer.

“We are giving these kids an overview of STEM fields and how they apply to military occupations,” said Master Sgt. Sarah Devans, a military intelligence Soldier with 7th Engineer Battalion. “We also have our technicians out here demonstrating our UAS capabilities, which aligns with the technology aspect of STEM.”

These specific events provide surrounding school districts with an opportunity for hands-on demonstrations of technology careers the military has to offer.

“It can be cool and fun,” said Spc. Lucas Bombrys, a military intelligence Soldier with the 7th Engineer Battalion. “There are many interesting things in the Army when you delve beneath the surface.”

Students here had fun learning about what the different communications Fort Drum can use for various types of scenarios. Using radios is vital for Soldier communication and demonstrating how the students can learn about this in a new way helps keep the community engagement ongoing.

STARBASE Academy allows students to expand their mindsets and knowledge about the military and how it can relate to future careers within STEM. The academy plans to continue reaching out to local schools and the community, enhancing the connection between Fort Drum and residents.