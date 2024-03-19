Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Cyber Snapshot – Sgt. Johnny Cooper

    U.S. Army Cyber Snapshot – Sgt. Johnny Cooper

    Courtesy Photo | WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Soldiers from Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers),...... read more read more

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Story by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    U.S. Army Cyber Snapshot – Sgt. Johnny Cooper

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Sgt. Johnny Cooper, from Houston, Texas, a 17C, Cyber Operations Specialist, assigned to Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), was part of a team representing the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) at the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division, March 16.

    Name: Sgt. Johnny Cooper, 17C, Cyber Operations Specialist
    https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/career-match/signal-intelligence/locations-stats-frequencies/17c-cyber-operations-specialist.html
    Unit: Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber)
    Hometown: Houston, Texas

    Event: Sgt. Cooper was part of a team representing the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) at the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division
    • DET-TX finished 22d out of 66 military (including ROTC) teams; 23d out of 74 overall.
    • Since its inception, the Bataan Memorial Death March’s participation has grown from about 100 to about 9,600 marchers. These marchers come from across the United States and several foreign countries. While still primarily a military event, many civilians choose to participate in the challenging march. Participants get to choose between two courses: a 14.2-mile and a 26.2-mile course (https://bataanmarch.com).
    • The March memorializes the 10,000 American and Filipino Soldiers who died during the Bataan Death March.
    • While in the area, DET-TX Soldiers supported the El Paso Recruiting Company, TX, and visited two local high schools – Austin High School and Ysleta High School – to share their firsthand knowledge of what their lives are like while serving in the Army.

    Why did I join the Army? I joined the Army to serve, make a difference, and challenge myself.

    Why did I volunteer for the Bataan Memorial Death March? I volunteered for the Bataan Death March at first to get some extra good PT in, but then, as the miles increased during the train up, I realized I enjoyed the challenge of it and the thought of what this March represents motivated me.

    How did I prepare for it? I prepared for the Bataan by doing rucks with the team, weekly individual rucks, and lots of running.

    What do I enjoy about my job? I enjoy the constant learning aspect of my job. Cyber and IT is a constant evolution with new challenges daily.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 13:01
    Story ID: 466655
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Cyber Snapshot – Sgt. Johnny Cooper, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Army Cyber Snapshot – Sgt. Johnny Cooper

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bataan Memorial Death March
    Army Cyber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT