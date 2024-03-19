Courtesy Photo | WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Soldiers from Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers),...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Soldiers from Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), representing the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), participated in the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division, and finished 22nd out of 66 military (including ROTC) teams – 23rd out of 74 overall, March 16 (U.S. Army Courtesy Photos). Sgt. Johnny Cooper, from Houston, Texas, a 17C, Cyber Operations Specialist, assigned to Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), was part of a team representing the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) at the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division, March 16. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Cyber Snapshot – Sgt. Johnny Cooper



WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Sgt. Johnny Cooper, from Houston, Texas, a 17C, Cyber Operations Specialist, assigned to Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), was part of a team representing the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) at the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division, March 16.



Name: Sgt. Johnny Cooper, 17C, Cyber Operations Specialist

https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/career-match/signal-intelligence/locations-stats-frequencies/17c-cyber-operations-specialist.html

Unit: Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber)

Hometown: Houston, Texas



Event: Sgt. Cooper was part of a team representing the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) at the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division

• DET-TX finished 22d out of 66 military (including ROTC) teams; 23d out of 74 overall.

• Since its inception, the Bataan Memorial Death March’s participation has grown from about 100 to about 9,600 marchers. These marchers come from across the United States and several foreign countries. While still primarily a military event, many civilians choose to participate in the challenging march. Participants get to choose between two courses: a 14.2-mile and a 26.2-mile course (https://bataanmarch.com).

• The March memorializes the 10,000 American and Filipino Soldiers who died during the Bataan Death March.

• While in the area, DET-TX Soldiers supported the El Paso Recruiting Company, TX, and visited two local high schools – Austin High School and Ysleta High School – to share their firsthand knowledge of what their lives are like while serving in the Army.



Why did I join the Army? I joined the Army to serve, make a difference, and challenge myself.



Why did I volunteer for the Bataan Memorial Death March? I volunteered for the Bataan Death March at first to get some extra good PT in, but then, as the miles increased during the train up, I realized I enjoyed the challenge of it and the thought of what this March represents motivated me.



How did I prepare for it? I prepared for the Bataan by doing rucks with the team, weekly individual rucks, and lots of running.



What do I enjoy about my job? I enjoy the constant learning aspect of my job. Cyber and IT is a constant evolution with new challenges daily.