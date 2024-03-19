Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Cyber Snapshot – Sgt. Johnny Cooper

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Soldiers from Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), representing the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), participated in the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division, and finished 22nd out of 66 military (including ROTC) teams – 23rd out of 74 overall, March 16 (U.S. Army Courtesy Photos).

    Sgt. Johnny Cooper, from Houston, Texas, a 17C, Cyber Operations Specialist, assigned to Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), was part of a team representing the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) at the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division, March 16.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 13:01
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Bataan Memorial Death March
    Army Cyber

