Traffic Management Operations introduces the Automated Passenger Reservation Tool, streamlines government travel

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – Joint Base Charleston Traffic Management Operations recently introduced the new Automated Passenger Reservation Tool.



The purpose of this tool is to improve the OCONUS Permanent Change of Station passenger reservation process, whereas service members can now electronically submit a request for flights, circuitous travel, pet spaces, and travel to Vehicle Processing Centers from CAC-enabled devices.



It also gives service members peace of mind by allowing them to check the status of their travel.



For any travel related questions, you can contact the 437th Aerial Port Squadron by emailing 437aps.trtreservations@us.af.mil