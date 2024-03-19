Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Traffic Management Operations introduces the Automated Passenger Reservation Tool, streamlines government travel

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Joint Base Charleston Traffic Management Operations recently introduced the new Automated Passenger Reservation Tool. The purpose of this tool is to improve the OCONUS Permanent Change of Station passenger reservation process, whereas service members can now electronically submit a request for flights, circuitous travel, pet spaces, and travel to Vehicle Processing Centers from CAC-enabled devices. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    437th Aerial Port Squadron

