Traffic Management Operations introduces the Automated Passenger Reservation Tool, streamlines government travel

Joint Base Charleston Traffic Management Operations recently introduced the new Automated Passenger Reservation Tool. The purpose of this tool is to improve the OCONUS Permanent Change of Station passenger reservation process, whereas service members can now electronically submit a request for flights, circuitous travel, pet spaces, and travel to Vehicle Processing Centers from CAC-enabled devices. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

