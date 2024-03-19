US Army officers render assistance after diner collapses in Colorado Springs restaurant

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Madison L. Turner (left) and Maj. Taylor S. Harrington (right) from the Fort...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Madison L. Turner (left) and Maj. Taylor S. Harrington (right) from the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 83rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Battalion came to aid of a diner who collapsed and hit her head in a restaurant in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Feb. 28. Both officers were attending a planning conference on nearby Fort Carson, Colorado, when the incident occurred. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – U.S. Army Chemical Corps officers came to aid of a diner who collapsed and hit her head in a restaurant in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Feb. 28.



Capt. Madison L. Turner and Maj. Taylor S. Harrington from the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 83rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Battalion provided first aid to a woman until paramedics arrived.



Both officers were attending a planning conference on nearby Fort Carson, Colorado, when the incident occurred.



“We were out to dinner when a diner fell to the floor on her way to the restroom, right behind our table. She hit her head on the tile floor, resulting in a sizable gash above her eye and passed out shortly after,” said Turner, who serves as the plans officer for the 83rd CBRN Battalion.



Turner and Harrington ran to help her and called 911.



“We turned her on her side in the event of a seizure, applied pressure to the gash and managed her vomiting as she slowly came to consciousness. We stayed by her side until paramedics arrived, which took close to 30 minutes,” said Turner. “When they arrived, she was fully conscious and was transported to the ER shortly after.”



Turner said Army Tactical Combat Casualty Care Combat Lifesaver Course training was very valuable in this incident, especially in prioritizing how to apply aid.



“While most diners and restaurant staff froze and hesitated to act, Maj. Harrington and I reacted with confidence,” said Turner. “I think it's safe to say our confidence came from a combination of Army training, real-life experience and our strong working relationship.”



Turner said the restaurant staff was grateful for their quick response. The woman who fell down is married to a retired U.S. Army command sergeant major.



“When they realized Maj. Harrington and I were both in the Army, I could sense their relief, knowing we were well trained to respond,” said Turner.



The 83rd CBRN Battalion commands CBRN companies on Fort Stewart, Georgia; Fort Liberty, North Carolina; and Fort Drum, New York.



The 83rd CBRN Battalion is part of the 48th Chemical Brigade and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier multifunctional and deployable CBRNE command.



American Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



A native of Parker, Colorado, Turner is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point where she studied chemical engineering.



She previously served with the Fort Campbell, Kentucky-based 1st Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, in 2020.



Turner has been selected to attend a master’s degree program and teach chemistry and biomedical engineering at the United States Military Academy during academic years 2027 through 2030.



Turner said she joined the U.S. Army and attended West Point because she wanted to take on the challenge of serving her nation and leading Soldiers.



“I gain purpose and motivation from the Soldiers I work with and lead. I've been blessed to have served with some stellar Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, warrant officers and officers,” said Turner. “They deserve the best; they certainly deserve my best every day.”



Originally from Vestavia Hills, Alabama, and a graduate of Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama, Harrington is the 83rd CBRN Battalion operations officer. Harrington has deployed to Afghanistan twice and served around the world during his 15 years in the Army.



The 83rd CBRN Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Cory S. Florence said Harrington and Turner personified the kind of leadership that keeps his battalion ready to save lives and enable operations around the world.



“Capt. Turner and Maj. Harrington exemplify why we have the greatest Army in the world,” said Florence, who is originally from Bainbridge, Georgia, and has commanded the 83rd CBRN Battalion since June 2023. “I couldn’t be prouder of them. We are a team of extraordinary professionals because we have great leaders in our ranks like Capt. Turner and Maj. Harrington.”