Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army officers render assistance after diner collapses in Colorado Springs restaurant

    US Army officers render assistance after diner collapses in Colorado Springs restaurant

    MANITOU SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Capt. Madison L. Turner (left) and Maj. Taylor S. Harrington (right) from the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 83rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Battalion came to aid of a diner who collapsed and hit her head in a restaurant in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Feb. 28. Both officers were attending a planning conference on nearby Fort Carson, Colorado, when the incident occurred. Courtesy photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 08:17
    Photo ID: 8298815
    VIRIN: 240320-A-A4433-1003
    Resolution: 1920x1440
    Size: 414.15 KB
    Location: MANITOU SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: PARKER, CO, US
    Hometown: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army officers render assistance after diner collapses in Colorado Springs restaurant, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US Army officers render assistance after diner collapses in Colorado Springs restaurant

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    Fort Carson
    U.S. Army Chemical Corps
    20th CBRNE Command
    83rd CBRN Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT