Capt. Madison L. Turner (left) and Maj. Taylor S. Harrington (right) from the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 83rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Battalion came to aid of a diner who collapsed and hit her head in a restaurant in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Feb. 28. Both officers were attending a planning conference on nearby Fort Carson, Colorado, when the incident occurred. Courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 08:17
|Photo ID:
|8298815
|VIRIN:
|240320-A-A4433-1003
|Resolution:
|1920x1440
|Size:
|414.15 KB
|Location:
|MANITOU SPRINGS, CO, US
|Hometown:
|PARKER, CO, US
|Hometown:
|VESTAVIA HILLS, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army officers render assistance after diner collapses in Colorado Springs restaurant, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Army officers render assistance after diner collapses in Colorado Springs restaurant
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT