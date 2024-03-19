US Army officers render assistance after diner collapses in Colorado Springs restaurant

Capt. Madison L. Turner (left) and Maj. Taylor S. Harrington (right) from the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 83rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Battalion came to aid of a diner who collapsed and hit her head in a restaurant in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Feb. 28. Both officers were attending a planning conference on nearby Fort Carson, Colorado, when the incident occurred. Courtesy photo.

