Camp Lemonnier Receives 2022 Bingham Award

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Camp Lemonnier Navy Exchange (NEX) received the 2022 Bingham Award at Camp Lemonnier, March 13, 2024.



The Bingham Award, established in 1979, recognizes excellence in customer service, operations and management at NEX stores in nine categories, all based on total sales. Camp Lemonnier’s NEX has earned this award, or received runner-up, six times in the past 10 years.



During the ceremony, Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) European District Vice President William Darwin, presented U.S. Navy Capt. Suzanne J. Krauss, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, and Tracey Espinoza, Camp Lemonnier NEX branch exchange manager, with the 2022 Bingham Award for category three: stores with sales totaling $16-24 million.

“Each new group of service members who comes to Camp Lemonnier are welcomed with the utmost customer service,” said Espinoza. “It is very important that we give that to all of our members who protect and serve our great nation.”



Camp Lemonnier’s NEX enables service member readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission by providing essential products, services and hospitality for CLDJ residents, transiting U.S. crews U.S. Embassy personnel.



“Our NEX store isn’t just our base store; it’s a vital part of our community that serves us, “said Krauss. “The management and staff serve here with us as a part of our team. They help us further our mission to support service members and forward operating assets, including the ships that come into port.”



Through its two mini-marts located on each side of the base, Camp Lemonnier’s NEX provides 24/7 service to accommodate all operations as part of its world-class support for service members, U.S. assets and its 38 tenant commands.



“We are here to support our people, tenant commands and transiting ships and aircrafts,” said Command Master Chief William Hieb. “The NEX Staff are a true part of the Camp Lemonnier family. Their customer support enables us to do our mission.”



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests.



(U.S. Navy Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

