Camp Lemonnier Receives 2022 Bingham Award

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (March 13, 2024) – Forward-deployed personnel pose for a photo during the 2022 Bingham Award presentation at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 13, 2024. The Bingham Award was established to recognize outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. (U.S. Navy Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

