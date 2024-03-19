Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier Receives 2022 Bingham Award [Image 7 of 7]

    Camp Lemonnier Receives 2022 Bingham Award

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (March 13, 2024) – Forward-deployed personnel pose for a photo during the 2022 Bingham Award presentation at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 13, 2024. The Bingham Award was established to recognize outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. (U.S. Navy Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Receives 2022 Bingham Award [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    CLDJ

