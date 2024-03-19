Army & Air Force Exchange Service to Recognize, Thank Vietnam Veterans with Pinning Ceremonies

Photo By Marisa Conner | In honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Army & Air Force Exchange Service...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | In honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Army & Air Force Exchange Service locations will recognize Vietnam Veterans with commemorative lapel pins in ceremonies at PXs and BXs around the world. Follow your local Exchange on Facebook for more details on the ceremony, including date and time. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Eu. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – On behalf of a grateful nation, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service will present Vietnam Veterans with a complimentary lapel pin at PXs and BXs around the world in special pinning ceremonies on or around National Vietnam War Veterans Day.



The Exchange, in partnership with The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, will provide the free commemorative lapel pins to Veterans who served on active duty in the Armed Forces any time from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location.



“On the back of the pins is a heartfelt message that professes a sincere truth: ‘A Grateful Nation Thanks and Honors You,’” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, a Veteran who served during the Vietnam War era. “These heroes were not given the recognition and respect they deserved at the time of their service. The Exchange is honored to do its part to offer this token of gratitude recognizing their distinguished service.”



To find pinning ceremonies near them, Veterans are encouraged to visit their local Exchange’s social media pages. More information can also be found on the Exchange’s Community Hub: publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/vietnam-commemoration.



The Exchange has been a Commemorative Partner with the Vietnam War Commemoration since 2013, planning and conducting more than 400 events and activities recognizing the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families.



All Veterans with service-connected disabilities are now eligible to shop at PXs and BXs for life, while all honorably discharged Veterans can shop the Exchange online at ShopMyExchange.com. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their hard-earned Exchange benefit.



Veterans who typically do not have access to installations should contact their local Exchange for information on attending a ceremony.



The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration is a program administered by the Office of the Secretary of Defense to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. The Commemoration was authorized by Congress, established under the secretary of defense and launched by the President in 2012. It will continue through Veterans Day 2025.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



