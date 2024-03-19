Soo Locks Engineers Day 2024

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in conjunction with the City of Sault Ste. Marie, the Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau, the United States Coast Guard, the Lake Superior State University Center for Freshwater Research and Education, Hospice of the Eastern Upper Peninsula, and Superior Health Systems are hosting open house events for the 2024 Soo Locks Engineers Day on June 28.



“One significant change this year is the requirement for all bags coming into the Soo Locks to be clear,” Jason Wojnaroski Soo Project Office Assistant Operations Manager said. “For our visitors bringing bags, clear bags no larger than 12 inches long, 6 inches deep and 12 inches wide will be required for entry to the event.”



All persons entering the Soo Locks are subject to a security search. Firearms, weapons, drugs, pets (except service animals) and bicycles are not permitted. Clear bags will allow park security to quickly inspect bags and assist with making this a fun and safe event for everyone.



Visitors are welcome into the Soo Locks facility and across the MacArthur Lock from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday, June 28.



“Visitors will still not be able to cross the Poe Lock this year, due to ongoing construction for the New Lock at the Soo project,” said LeighAnn Ryckeghem, Soo Project Office Operations Manager. “Visitors will be able to tour the first floor of the historic Administration Building.”



Visitors should plan on entering the Soo Locks facility at the east end, crossing the downstream gate of the MacArthur Lock, and exiting the west end, crossing back on the upstream gate. Exceptions will be made for those who may have difficulty walking the entire length of the lock.



Since 1975, the Soo Locks have been hosting Engineers Day, traditionally held the last Friday in June to honor the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ June 16, 1775, birthday.



Along with welcoming visitors into the Soo Locks complex, Canal Park and the viewing platform will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the Soo Locks Visitor Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



The Sault Ste. Marie Convention and Visitors Bureau is closing a portion of Portage Avenue to focus on downtown city merchants and vendors. Downtown Portage Avenue will close to vehicle traffic and open for pedestrians and vendors between Ferris Street and Osborn Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 28.



“The Soo Locks are a vital part of our community’s history. Engineers Day lets us celebrate the history and ingenuity behind the Soo Locks,” said Linda Hoath, executive director of the Sault Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Over the past few years, we’ve helped grow Engineers Day into an event that involves the whole downtown. We look forward to welcoming visitors and residents alike to downtown for Engineers Day.”



Along with allowing visitors into the Soo Locks facility, several other events will take place:



• United States Coast Guard open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Hospice of the Eastern Upper Peninsula and Superior Health Systems Arts, Crafts and Family Fun Fair at the City Hall grounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Lake Superior State University Center for Freshwater Research and Education will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



To register to be a vendor (no-cost) on Portage Avenue, please contact the Sault Area Convention and Visitors Bureau at 906-632-3366 or admin@saultstemarie.com.

