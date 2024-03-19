Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soo Locks Engineers Day

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    Soo Locks visitors attend the 2023 Soo Locks Engineers Day in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on June 30, 2023. Visitors are allowed across the MacArthur Lock and into the Administration Building.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soo Locks Engineers Day 2024

    recreation
    Detroit District
    Soo Locks
    Great Lakes Shipping
    Soo Locks Engineers Day

