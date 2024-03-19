District hosts Business Opportunities Open House

Photo By Robert DeDeaux | From left to right, U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Los Angeles District Deputy Commander...... read more read more Photo By Robert DeDeaux | From left to right, U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Los Angeles District Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Stephen Brooks; Eric Ravelli, the LA District’s deputy of the Office of Small Business Programs; and Sacramento District Procurement Analyst Vernon Simpkins pose for a picture after welcoming participants and partners to the spring Business Opportunities Open House, or BOOH, March 13 at the Midtown Hilton Garden Inn in Phoenix. During the BOOH, more than 375 business owners met with the district’s division chiefs, and program and project managers. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO) see less | View Image Page

PHOENIX – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District hosted the spring Business Opportunities Open House March 13 at the Midtown Hilton Garden Inn in Phoenix.



The semi-annual Business Opportunities Open House, or BOOH, focused on facilitating partnerships with businesses and highlighting contract opportunities.



“The purpose of today’s event is to create dialogue between business owners and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” said Eric Ravelli, the LA District’s deputy of the Office of Small Business Programs. “This is our signature event that makes the process of working with the Corps easier. Participants are able to talk to Corps subject matter experts on a one-on-one basis, so that we can make connections, build business relationships and deliver our programs by finding what capabilities are available through local industry.”



During the event, more than 375 business owners met with LA District division chiefs, and program and project managers.



“It takes a team of invested stakeholders, sponsors, dedicated contractors and committed Corps employees to build strong and enduring facilities for the communities we serve,” said LA District Commander Col. Andrew Baker. “This event brings all the right people together.”



The BOOH had three distinct goals – to create competitive bids on upcoming projects, support small businesses in the area and build partnerships through open lines of communication with stakeholders.



“This was the most widely attended BOOH since the district started the event,” said LA District Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Stephen Brooks. “It is important for leaders to create connections among contractors, the Corps and other partners to better serve the engineering and construction needs within our district’s area of responsibility.”



Small businesses represented more than 75 percent of the participants.



“I think the Corps did a fantastic job with this event,” said Gregory Cabello, vice president of TBCO Construction and General Engineering. “I had questions about a few things when I first arrived. I met the people who helped get those questions answered, and I got to network with other businesses I may partner with in the future.”



The event also was supported by the Arizona Procurement Technical Assistance Center, Society of American Military Engineers and the Corps’ Sacramento Small Business Program office.





“This is a highly successful event,” Ravelli said. “I know it makes an impact for our small business communities and helps the Corps meet mission objectives.”



The next BOOH is scheduled for the fall in Southern California. Visit www.spl.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Small-Business-Program to learn more about doing business with the Corps and the Small Business Program.