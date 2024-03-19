Continuity of Care: Celebrating Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit FIVE’s 75th Anniversary

Courtesy Photo | March 10, 1949, marked a pivotal moment in Navy’s Medicine’s history when the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | March 10, 1949, marked a pivotal moment in Navy’s Medicine’s history when the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) orchestrated the consolidation of four World War II epidemiology teams into five dynamic Epidemic Disease Control Units, strategically positioned across the nation’s key locations in Virginia, North Carolina., Illinois, California, and Hawaii. (Navy photo by Lt. J. G. Michael Arnold) see less | View Image Page

March 10, 1949, marked a pivotal moment in Navy’s Medicine’s history when the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) orchestrated the consolidation of four World War II epidemiology teams into five dynamic Epidemic Disease Control Units, strategically positioned across the nation’s key locations in Virginia, North Carolina., Illinois, California, and Hawaii.



Fast Forward 75 years, and the legacy of these units lives on through the Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Units (NEPMUs) now operating under the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) in Norfolk, VA.



While their names and structures have evolved, their mission remains unwavering: safeguarding the health, wellness, and safety of the warfighter. These units also, often, coordinate with local health departments, federal agencies, and foreign national officials to conduct these key duties.



Today, NEPMU FIVE, nestled in San Diego, California, stands as a beacon of continuity, serving Sailors, Marines and forward deployed expeditionary forces with unwavering dedication and expertise since their founding 75 years ago.



NEPMU FIVE Officer in Charge, Cmdr. Emily Owens reflected on the unit’s history and achievements stating, “NEPMU FIVE has been a key component, contributing to the health and readiness of the fleet and fielding highly trained and specialized Sailor-scientists in all parts of the world to support the warfighter. It is an honor and privilege to serve alongside the civilian corps and active-duty staff that assist this command in the execution of its unique role in protecting Sailors and Marines throughout the world.”



On March 8, members of NEPMU FIVE gathered to celebrate with a potluck where they took time to reflect on three-quarters of a century of service and to look ahead. NEPMU FIVE’s continued and vital role remains to protect the nation's defenders, embodying the enduring commitment to 'Force Health Protection - anywhere, anytime.’