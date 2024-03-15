March 10, 1949, marked a pivotal moment in Navy’s Medicine’s history when the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) orchestrated the consolidation of four World War II epidemiology teams into five dynamic Epidemic Disease Control Units, strategically positioned across the nation’s key locations in Virginia, North Carolina., Illinois, California, and Hawaii. (Navy photo by Lt. J. G. Michael Arnold)
Continuity of Care: Celebrating Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit FIVE's 75th Anniversary
