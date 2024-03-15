Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Continuity of Care: Celebrating Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit FIVE’s 75th Anniversary [Image 3 of 3]

    Continuity of Care: Celebrating Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit FIVE’s 75th Anniversary

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    March 10, 1949, marked a pivotal moment in Navy’s Medicine’s history when the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) orchestrated the consolidation of four World War II epidemiology teams into five dynamic Epidemic Disease Control Units, strategically positioned across the nation’s key locations in Virginia, North Carolina., Illinois, California, and Hawaii. (Navy photo by Lt. J. G. Michael Arnold)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 09:10
    Photo ID: 8296215
    VIRIN: 240308-O-NJ594-7740
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuity of Care: Celebrating Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit FIVE’s 75th Anniversary [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Continuity of Care: Celebrating Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit FIVE’s 75th Anniversary
    Continuity of Care: Celebrating Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit FIVE’s 75th Anniversary
    Continuity of Care: Celebrating Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit FIVE’s 75th Anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Continuity of Care: Celebrating Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit FIVE&rsquo;s 75th Anniversary

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Navy
    #BUMED
    #NEPMU5
    #ThisisNavyMedicine
    #NMCFHPC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT