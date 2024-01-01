Southern Strike 2024-1 Brings Units, Action to the Mississippi Gulf Coast

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Derek Harkins | A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 238th...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Derek Harkins | A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment General Support Aviation Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, and a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 186th Air Refueling Wing, Mississippi Air National Guard, stand by for combat air medical operations training during Southern Strike 2024 at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, in Gulfport, Mississippi, March 13, 2024. The team participating in the training included the 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Group, 146th Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard; and the 114th Medical Group, 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard. Southern Strike focuses on strengthening joint military partnerships to enhance collaborative contingency response operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Derek Harkins) see less | View Image Page

Military members from all departments of the U.S. armed forces participated in the Southern Strike 2024-1 joint combat exercise at Gulfport CRTC from March 4-15, 2024.

The two-week exercise included approximately 425 military personnel from all corners of the United States, including Hawaii, Alaska, California, Minnesota, Texas, New York and Puerto Rico.

Southern Strike 2024 is separated into two iterations. The first iteration, taking place in March, is air-focused, while the second iteration prioritizes ground operations and will occur in April.

During the Southern Strike 2024-1, joint forces conducted training missions, preparing personnel for contingency response (CR) operations, aeromedical evacuation (AE), security forces airfield protection, specialized fueling operations, and rotary aviation medevac and airlift.

“Contingency response is a function of the Agile Combat Employment concept that Southern Strike got after last year,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Germany, exercise deputy director. “CR teams are designed to rapidly deploy personnel to quickly establish and expand air bases and coordinate air operations.”

The ability to quickly open an airfield from scratch for combat use in an austere environment will be a force multiplier if the United States faces great power conflict in the Indo-Pacific or European theaters. A contingency response team includes personnel from all career fields required to set up and sustain combat airpower and domestic operations.

The annual exercise provides valuable training scenarios to prepare fighters for various threats and enhance their knowledge.

U.S. Airmen from the 297th Air Traffic Control Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard, spent the first week of Southern Strike 2024-1 training at Gulfport CRTC and spent the second week at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, in a simulated hostile environment.

“We are training to rapidly pack up, airlift, and set up mobile air traffic control and landing systems equipment. We temporarily relocated 37 Air National Guard personnel from Hawaii to Mississippi to operate, maintain, and sustain that equipment,” said Capt. Eric Korpi, the director of operations of the 297th Air Traffic Control Squadron “Gulfport CRTC and Camp Shelby provided a one stop shop for the type of services, logistical support, expertise, and numerous training locations we need to simulate a real-world deployment setting that we might encounter during conflict with a near-peer or peer competitor.”

Aeromedical Evacuation operations training was another core training set at Southern Strike 2024-1.

Aeromedical evacuation uses highly trained medical aircrew to provide time-sensitive movement of casualties to and between medical treatment facilities.

“AE is the feel-good story of the Air Force. We can go to the point of injury in the new Agile Combat Environment as well as provide patient movement in well-established theaters already in existence,” said Senior Master Sgt. Robert Buresh of the 109th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Minnesota Air National Guard. “Coming to Southern Strike allows us to polish our ground and air operations to provide the best care for our fellow servicemembers. Plus, coming to Mississippi during the winter is always welcome for us too!”

The 109th AES and 146th AES, California Air National Guard, will use their Southern Strike 2024-1 training to provide casualty care and expedited medical airlift in combat environments, saving the lives of forward-deployed Americans, allies and partners.

Gulfport CRTC can accommodate up to 100 fighters and approximately 75 larger airlift and refueling aircraft. Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, located just 60 miles north of Gulfport, is the largest state-owned mobilization and training site in the United States. With world class assets and abilities, the Mississippi National Guard is pleased to host valuable joint combat training to units from sister states.

“The Southern Strike exercise allows our joint force from across the U.S. to deploy to the CRTC, Camp Shelby and other Mississippi training sites and operate in an expeditionary austere setting,” said U.S. Army Col. Christopher Cooksey, exercise director of Southern Strike 2024. “From start to finish, this entire exercise is preparing our Airmen and Soldiers for future deployments throughout the worldwide operating environment.”