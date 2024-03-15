LRC Stuttgart’s new director selected for position after 2.5 years as LRC director in Benelux

Photo By Cameron Porter | D.J. Jackson, who served as the director of Logistics Readiness Center Benelux at...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | D.J. Jackson, who served as the director of Logistics Readiness Center Benelux at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, for nearly 2.5 years, was recently selected as the new director of Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart. He said he appreciates all the support his supervisory chain of command and the teammates he works with have provided him. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

STUTTGART, Germany – Compassion and clear communication are two principal characteristics of a great leader, and over the years D.J. Jackson has refined and sharpened both to the point his supervisory chain of command at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade recognize him as one of the most capable logistics readiness center directors in Europe.



Jackson, who served as the director of Logistics Readiness Center Benelux at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, for nearly 2.5 years, was recently selected as the director of Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, arriving at his new organization and position in December.



After more than 90 days in the director’s seat, Jackson said he’s extremely grateful for this next-level leadership opportunity, which was bestowed upon him by the 405th AFSB command group.



“This position has been on my bucket list since I served at LRC Stuttgart as the chief of the supply and services from 2014 to 2017, which was one of the best assignments of my life,” said Jackson, who met his wife, Annika, there in 2015.



“I just want to say I appreciate Colonel [Michael] Liles, Major [Sherita] Young and Mr. [Joseph] Scheff for giving me this opportunity to lead another great organization within the 405th AFSB,” said the 59-year-old retired Army master sergeant with 24 years of active-duty service.



“They trust that when they ask me ‘Hey D.J. – you got this?’ that I got it, and that I will take care of it. They don’t have to worry or keep asking me over and over again,” said the native of Washington, D.C. and Soldier for life. “I appreciate all the support they have given me and the trust they have in me.”



Going from the director position at one LRC to another doesn’t come without a few obstacles, but thanks to the amazing teams he works with – both at LRC Benelux previously and now at LRC Stuttgart – Jackson said he feels confident with the transition and his continued success.



“I’m really fortunate to have the support of so many amazing teammates,” said the father of two adult daughters and grandfather of a 10-year-old boy and brand-new granddaughter. “I always make sure within my teams everyone has a voice and are able to say what they want to say and accomplish what they want to accomplish.”



“I always keep my door open because I want people to feel like they can come and talk to me whenever they want,” Jackson said. “Communication and compassion are key. I want them to feel relaxed when they come to talk with me. I think that’s one of the biggest things, when it comes to communication.”



As the director of LRC Stuttgart, Jackson oversees multiple logistics functions in support of the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community, which includes the headquarters of both U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, plus several other units and organizations within the Stuttgart community footprint.



LRC Stuttgart is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Stuttgart directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Stuttgart.



