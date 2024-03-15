AFGSC's partnership with technology company achieves communication node effectiveness ahead of schedule

Air Force Global Strike Command launched a $1.8M partnership with SEMPRE.ai, a technology company created to connect, protect and secure America's critical infrastructure, with the award of a two-year Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) contract through the Air Force Research Laboratory’s AFWERX innovation arm.



Using satellite backhaul, SEMPRE demonstrated in 2023 the ability to deploy communication nodes in less than 10 minutes, enabling survivable and secure communications and AI/application processing in isolated austere environments. A second demonstration showcased SEMPRE nodes' automatic failover to alternative connectivity sources—satellite, fiber or free space optics—ensuring seamless operations despite temporary or permanent link disruptions.



“This award supports Air Force Global Strike Command’s requirement to provide resilient, secure and credible military capabilities to our nation’s leaders,” said Col. Kevin Kippie, AFGSC A5/8 Deputy Director. “The tactical funding increase contract signed with SEMPRE is a win for our command and will help us address the challenge of providing reliable and resilient communications nodes across multiple connectivity sources.”



AFGSC provides strategic deterrence, prompt global strike and combat support around the world in support of the nation’s leaders. The command, which oversees the nation’s Intercontinental Ballistic Missile forces and its strategic bombers, is responsible for two legs of the nation’s nuclear triad.



“Our operational success depends on robust, reliable and secure communications infrastructure capable of withstanding a variety of complex physical and cyber threats,” said Maj. Gen. Jason Armagost, Eighth Air Force commander and former AFGSC A5/8 director. “This partnership with SEMPRE supports our ongoing efforts to modernize and develop new, innovative solutions to meet our critical requirements.”

