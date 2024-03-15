MEDCoE Soldiers volunteer, teach important skills to area scouts

Photo By Erin Perez | Staff Sgt. Christopher Davenport, a U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Soldier, ...... read more read more Photo By Erin Perez | Staff Sgt. Christopher Davenport, a U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Soldier, demonstrates to a group of scouts how to splint a broken arm as part of a first aid skill demonstration at the Council-wide Campout that took place in San Antonio on March 2, 2024. see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO—U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Soldiers volunteered to teach skills to more than 600 scouts during the annual Council Wide Campout for the Alamo Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America that took place March 1-3, 2024.

Nearly 70 Soldiers, including MEDCoE instructors in the Combat Medic Specialist Training Program at the Medical Education and Training Campus, on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, spent their Saturday teaching various medical skills from basic first aid and CPR to how to carry a stretcher through obstacles and Stop the Bleed training, all of which can contribute to earning different merit badges and prepare scouts of all ages for various emergency situations.

Cpt. Lamanda Jackson, MEDCoE Recruiting Task Force lead, volunteered her time at the event and saw it as an opportunity to show off a lot of the different occupations available within Army Medicine. “It [the event] emphasized the Army’s dedication to nurturing talent and fostering community collaboration,” Jackson said. “This event not only highlights future career opportunities but also cultivates leadership, innovation and service.”

Soldiers from U.S. Army North, the Army Medical Recruiting Battalion based in San Antonio, and the Institute of Surgical Research and other local commands also participated in the day’s events. With a total of 17 immersive stations, area Soldiers provided hands-on training, interactive displays, and a chance for the scouts to experience what it is like to be an Army combat medic, veterinarian, public health officer and burn specialist. Of course, Soldiers weren’t the only volunteers who made it out to the event. Civil service employees from the different commands, many of whom have children in the local scouting program, also donated their time on Saturday.

Sgt. 1st Class John Bell, part of the MEDCoE Recruiting Task Force, worked with the local scout council to meet their needs while providing an opportunity for local Soldiers to volunteer in the community. Bell is a combat medic and a former instructor, and he understands the importance of sharing skills that can make a difference in an emergency, as well as giving back through volunteering.

“It’s always a great opportunity to use our technical and tactical strengths for community relations,” Bell said. “While events like this provide positive shaping operations for the future of recruiting, it also builds our ability to give back within communities.”

In addition to learning important skills, Boy Scouts who participated in the different stations completed requirements for a variety of merit badges.