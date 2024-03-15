Ring in Your Weekends with Free Fridays from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military shoppers ring in the weekend...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military shoppers ring in the weekend in style all year long with Free Fridays on Facebook. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military shoppers ring in the weekend in style all year long with Free Fridays on Facebook.



Authorized military shoppers worldwide who comment on the Exchange’s Free Friday post each Friday at Facebook.com/ShopMyExchange will be automatically entered to win a variety of trending products including cutlery, candle gift sets, dining sets, mattresses, pressure washers, power tools and more.



“Free Fridays are an amazing way for the military community to get even more out of their Exchange benefit,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We are excited to give away these exciting prizes all year to the best customers in the world.”



The Exchange has given away more than $4,000 in prizes so far in 2024. In 2023, shoppers won nearly $23,000 in prizes including bedding, kitchenware, grills, furniture sets and more. Free Friday winners from military communities have taken home more than $100,000 in prizes since 2017.



Jacqueline Stevens of San Antonio, an Air Force retiree with 24 years of service, took home a Vision ceramic kamado grill in 2023.



“This was my first time participating in Free Fridays,” Stevens said. “I had often seen the advertisements in the BX flyers, but I thought it was too good to be true.



“I learned within two days of my comment that I’d won and immediately called my two daughters to tell them. We love our grill and are so happy for this great prize from the Exchange.”



Free Friday giveaways are open to all authorized Exchange shoppers 18 and older, including honorably discharged and disabled Veterans, and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees.



All comments made on the Free Friday Facebook post by 11:59 p.m. Central time on the day of the post will be entered. Winners will be randomly selected and notified by Facebook message from the verified Facebook.com/ShopMyExchange account and/or email from socialmedia@aafes.com. Shoppers can find official Free Friday rules here.



