NCBC Gulfport Galley Named Among Top in Navy

GULFPORT, Miss. – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced the Colmer Dining Facility at Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport as the winner of the Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award for the East Coast General Mess Category for fiscal year 2024, March 15.



The Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Awards Program was established in 1958. The award was designed to improve food service operations and recognize excellence in food service throughout the U.S. Navy.



“These annual awards encourage excellence in Navy food service programs with the objective of improving the quality of life for our Navy personnel,” said Del Toro. “I commend commands for their hard work and commitment to excellence.”



This is the first time the Colmer Dining Facility has won the award.



“I am so proud of everything that we do here at Colmer Dining Facility,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Krystle Mattia, food service officer, Colmer Dining Facility, NCBC Gulfport.



“Our Culinary Specialists and contractors that put in the work and dedication every day, truly and deservingly earned this award,” she said. “We want to ensure that our customers are provided top quality service in everything that we cook and a galley that is clean. We will continue to strive to provide five-star service every day to everyone who comes through our galley doors.”



This award is the second national recognition that NCBC Gulfport has collected this year after the Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport Fire and Emergency Services was named the U.S. Navy Small Fire Department of the Year.



“This award is symbolic of the great professionalism, hard work and dedication of each one of our Sailors and civilians who ‘serve to serve’,” said Capt. Ana Franco, commanding officer of NCBC Gulfport. “Our Culinary Specialists work long hours, carefully preparing delicious meals for our Seabees and Sailors here at NCBC Gulfport.



“They pride themselves on excellence and truly deserve this prestigious recognition. I am so proud of their efforts,” she said.



Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, serves more than 10,000 service members, civilian personnel, veterans and family members. NCBC Gulfport is home to the Atlantic Fleet Seabees, the Naval Construction Training Center, the Expeditionary Combat Skills Training Center and nearly 40 tenants from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. The Sailors of NCBC Gulfport personify the "Can-Do" motto of Seabees.

