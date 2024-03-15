Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCBC Gulfport Galley Named Among Top in Navy

    NCBC Gulfport Galley Named Among Top in Navy

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Derek Harkins 

    Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced the Colmer Dining Facility at Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport as the winner of the Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award for the East Coast General Mess Category for fiscal year 2024, March 8. (Courtesy Photo)

    Seabees
    Gulfport

