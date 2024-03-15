Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced the Colmer Dining Facility at Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport as the winner of the Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award for the East Coast General Mess Category for fiscal year 2024, March 8. (Courtesy Photo)
NCBC Gulfport Galley Named Among Top in Navy
