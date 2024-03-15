Camp Lemonnier Sailors Take the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (March 18, 2024) – Forward-deployed enlisted Sailors took the Navy-wide advancement exam (NWAE) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 9, 2024. Eligible Sailors in E-4 and E-5 paygrades take the NWAE to be eligible for promotion to the next rank.



“Advancement through exams ensures that Sailors are competent and capable of fulfilling higher roles and responsibilities within the Navy organizational structure,” said Chief Navy Counselor Melanie Acevedo.



To take the advancement exam, all Sailors must meet time-in-rate requirements and receive a recommendation for promotion by their commanding officer or officer in charge.



However, exam grades are just one factor in the final multiple score that ranks Sailors of each rating for advancement consideration.



“The exams allow the Navy to identify and promote qualified individuals based on their knowledge and performance,” said Acevedo. “It also promotes fairness and an equal opportunity for career progression.”



The ability to take the NWAE in a forward-operating environment is unique. Camp Lemonnier provides this opportunity to enhance the Navy’s abilities and invest in the Sailors who drive its mission forward.



“Answering our nation's call to deploy while still being offered the opportunity to forward our career administratively is an advantage that we’re proud to offer our Sailors,” said Acevedo.



All qualified E-3 Sailors are selected for advancement using alternate rank order, a change that occurred in 2023 with NAVADMIN 274/22. Therefore, E-3 sailors no longer take the NWAE for advancement to E-4.



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. (U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication 1st Class Patricia Elkins)

