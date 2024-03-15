Forward-deployed enlisted Sailors take the Navy-wide advancement exam at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 9, 2024. Camp Lemonnier provides this opportunity to enhance the Navy’s abilities and invest in the Sailors who drive its mission forward. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Information System Technician 2nd Class Dominique Allison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 09:40 Photo ID: 8293914 VIRIN: 240209-N-YG371-1069 Resolution: 4000x2667 Size: 6.55 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier Sailors Take the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Dominique Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.