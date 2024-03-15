Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier Sailors Take the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam [Image 3 of 4]

    Camp Lemonnier Sailors Take the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam

    DJIBOUTI

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique Allison 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Forward-deployed enlisted Sailors take the Navy-wide advancement exam at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 9, 2024. Camp Lemonnier provides this opportunity to enhance the Navy’s abilities and invest in the Sailors who drive its mission forward. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Information System Technician 2nd Class Dominique Allison)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 09:40
    VIRIN: 240209-N-YG371-1069
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Sailors Take the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Dominique Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

