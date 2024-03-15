39th ABW receives “effective” rating from USAFE IG

Inspectors from the United States Air Forces in Europe Inspector General visited Incirlik Air Base as part of a unit effectiveness inspection or UEI, Feb. 26 – March 1.



The inspection was conducted across the wing to ensure compliance with Air Force standards and ensure mission readiness, evaluating areas of interest from base infrastructure to administrative processes.



“As inspectors, we’re able to take a step back and evaluate the whole enterprise,” said Lt. Col. Michael Woodruff, USAFE IG’s UEI division chief. “In doing so, we can provide an objective and impartial look at how a Wing is being run, identify any discrepancies and suggest improvements.”



The USAFE IG team gave the 39th ABW an overall rating of “Effective” following the week-long inspection and saw significant improvement across the wing over inspections from previous years.



“Our job is to be a ready, reliable and responsive force here on NATO’s southern flank, so receiving an ‘Effective’ rating can give both us and our leadership confidence in our capabilities here at Incirlik,” said Col. Kevin Lord, 39th ABW commander. “The rating is also a reflection of the dedication and professionalism of our Airmen as well as the support we receive from our Turkish partners.”



The inspection team used of a variety of tools from interviews with individual Airmen to Management Internal Control Toolset checklists and walkthroughs of buildings and procedures to determine the final rating.



“The inspection process at Incirlik Air Base had to be thorough and well thought out, in order to ensure mission readiness,” said Lt. Col. Dennis Batac, 39th ABW IG. “Achieving zero ‘Significant’ write-ups is a remarkable accomplishment and a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and effectiveness of the entire team. Being the only wing in USAFE to achieve such a feat is truly noteworthy and highlights Team Titan's exceptional standards and commitment to excellence.”



Incirlik AB’s unique mission-set lends itself to inspections being a regular occurrence for the 39th ABW, but the amount of work that goes into them and earning an “Effective” rating is not overlooked.



“Our Airmen are absolute rockstars,” said Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Helms, 39th ABW command chief. “We would not have been as highly rated as we were without the contributions from each and every member of Team Titan.”



“I’m extremely proud of the outstanding work our team put in,” said Lord. “Our job now is to not rest on our laurels and assume everything is alright, but to continue to improve and hone our skills and processes.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 06:41 Story ID: 466393 Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th ABW receives “effective” rating from USAFE IG, by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.