Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th ABW receives "effective" rating from USAFE IG

    39th ABW receives &quot;effective&quot; rating from USAFE IG

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Forces in Europe Inspector General coin is displayed following the 39th Air Base Wing’s Unit Effectiveness Inspection at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 13, 2024. The 39th ABW acts as a ready, reliable and responsive force in defense of NATO's southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 06:41
    Photo ID: 8293788
    VIRIN: 240313-F-TO545-1002
    Resolution: 5039x3359
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th ABW receives "effective" rating from USAFE IG, by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    39th ABW receives &ldquo;effective&rdquo; rating from USAFE IG

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    IG
    UEI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT