39th ABW receives "effective" rating from USAFE IG

A U.S. Air Forces in Europe Inspector General coin is displayed following the 39th Air Base Wing’s Unit Effectiveness Inspection at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 13, 2024. The 39th ABW acts as a ready, reliable and responsive force in defense of NATO's southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY