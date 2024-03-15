Ashore with Purpose: Sailing into Service

Photo By Seaman Jordan Steis | DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Electronics Technician 2nd Class...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Jordan Steis | DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Electronics Technician 2nd Class Tyler Schleyer, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, poses for a photo March 15, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis) see less | View Image Page

It has been over 50 years since the United States adopted the all-volunteer force. Electronics Technician 2nd Class Tyler Schleyer, from Hickory, North Carolina, grew up in a military family. Aspiring to be like his mother and grandfather, who served in the U.S. Navy, he enlisted in 2014.



Today, as U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia’s command volunteer coordinator, he continues to put the “volunteer” in the all-volunteer force.



For Schleyer, playing an active role in his community continues his family’s tradition of service, and his efforts are encouraging others to join him.



Schleyer has volunteered throughout his Navy career.



“After my first tour, I re-enlisted and went to Rota, Spain, where I did a three year tour,” said Schleyer. Rota was amazing, the food, culture, and the people were amazing.”



“I also helped out at the elementary school on base, rearranging classrooms, moving furniture, and gathering equipment for the children,” said Schleyer.



After spending time helping his community’s youth, Schleyer then volunteered at the base animal shelter.



“I would get up and go feed the kittens, cats, dogs, puppies and let them run around,” said Schleyer. “I enjoyed my time volunteering.”



When his time in Rota, Spain came to an end, Schleyer chose orders to Diego Garcia, where he felt he could continue lending his helping hand.



He currently bears the responsibility of scheduling all command-sponsored volunteer events.



”It’s a great feeling. All of these people show up and come together for something greater than themselves,” said Schleyer. “We do beach and bike trail cleanups, which improves morale by getting people together towards the common goal of keeping our island clean.”



Schleyer took over as the command volunteer coordinator in November, 2023, and has since gone above and beyond, seizing every opportunity to grant sailors the ability to get involved and gather points towards their Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, a medal attained by only a handful of sailors in the fleet.



“It’s a point-based system,” said Schleyer. “Depending on what the volunteer event is, points will be awarded. After reaching 150 points, service members are allowed to submit for their MOVSM.”



Schleyer’s enthusiastic take on volunteering has noticeably increased event participation.



“Our turnouts have almost doubled or at least increased by 50 percent,” said Schleyer. We’re starting to see a lot more activity and volunteering.”



Schleyer’s impact has not gone unnoticed by his peers.



“ET2 has done amazing work. He puts his best foot forward, trying to gather volunteers by leading from the front,” said Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Farmer. “I’ve been to 12 different volunteer events ET2 has hosted, and they’re always a good time.”



Schleyer includes his role as the command volunteer coordinator into his routine while aboard Diego Garcia.



Waking up every morning at 4:30 a.m., he arrives at the base gym by 5:00 a.m.. After work, Schleyer spends the rest of the day calling home, playing video games, or competing in a round of volleyball or basketball.



On the weekends, Schleyer is back to the beach, leading a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation-sponsored cleanup.



Schleyer has seven months left in Diego Garcia before transferring to the USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) in Norfolk, Virginia. He looks forward to his next opportunity to improve the lives of others.