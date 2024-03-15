DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Electronics Technician 2nd Class Tyler Schleyer, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, poses for a photo March 15, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)
Ashore with Purpose: Sailing into Service
