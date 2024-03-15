DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Electronics Technician 2nd Class Tyler Schleyer, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, poses for a photo March 15, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 23:53 Photo ID: 8293545 VIRIN: 240315-N-KE644-1004 Resolution: 1666x2500 Size: 1.24 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Hometown: HICKORY, NC, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ashore with Purpose, by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.