New mobile kitchen provides meals for deployed Airmen

Photo By Tom Demerly | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devonte Williams, left, and Staff Sgt. Dontrell Lattimore, both services craftsmen with the 127th Force Support Squadron, serve freshly cooked hot-A meals to Master Sgt. Sarah Wright and Tech. Sgt. Katherine Johnson of the 127th Wing. The unit is testing a new expandable single pallet expeditionary kitchen, or E-SPEK, for the first time on March 6, 2024 at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan. The compact, mobile kitchen can be transported by air, made operational in less than two hours and has the maximum capacity to feed up to 500 personnel in just over an hour. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tom Demerly)

SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Michigan - In March 2024, the 127th Wing received an important piece of equipment in the arrival of its first Expandable Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen, or “E-SPEK”.



The E-SPEK is a highly portable field kitchen built on a standardized cargo pallet base for rapid mobility. Upon deployment, the E-SPEK can be set-up by two personnel. The folding container sides that expand the E-SPEK unit into its full kitchen can be deployed in less than 15 minutes. Once set up and running, the E-SPEK can be used to feed up to 500 personnel in under two hours. All power for cooking is self-contained within the unit.



Members of the 127th Force Support Squadron tested the capabilities of the newly arrived E-SPEK. The Services Flight Airmen served freshly grilled burgers and warm, soft chocolate chip cookies that were served right out of the E-SPEK within an hour of initial set-up.



“The new E-SPEK gives us the capabilities to use one feeding platform rather than two when transiting through the force modules,” said Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Porter, 127th Wing’s base service manager. “Prior to this we would serve (unitized group rations) during the bare base setup, while building another feeding platform to produce A-Rations. Now we can transition from UGRs to A-Rations once subsistence contracts are in place, reducing the need for additional assets and 40 to 60 percent less fuel.”



Cooking is accomplished with highly efficient closed combustion heat exchangers that resemble small jet engines. These heat exchangers reduce or eliminate noise and accumulated heat. The E-SPEK unit even includes a tilting, heated serving line for dispensing hot-A meals efficiently and a tilting field sanitation unit for clean-up once meals have been served.



Once the E-SPEK is deployed and configured for operation, its cooking capabilities could suit even a discriminating sous-chef. A full suite of insulated appliances complete with exhaust hoods, reduced heat and noise to help maintain a cool, productive workspace make field cooking efficient, ergonomic and comfortable.



“We can cook almost anything with this. It’s completely self-contained,” said Tech Sgt. Anthony Renaud, services craftsman with the 127th FSS. “Even the power comes with it. And the food is really good!”



The entire self-contained kitchen unit loads directly into the current aircraft cargo restraint system as found on the C-17 Globemaster III. Two complete E-SPEK kitchen units can be loaded onto a standard 20-foot ISO container for rapid standardized transport by sea. Once in theater, the E-SPEK can be transported to a forward area by tactical airlift, including helicopter sling load, or on flatbed trucks.