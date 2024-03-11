Mount Morris Dam Visitor Center Open for Total Solar Eclipse Weekend

Photo By Avery Schneider | Illustrated graphic promoting 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Weekend activities at the Mount...... read more read more Photo By Avery Schneider | Illustrated graphic promoting 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Weekend activities at the Mount Morris Dam, Mount Morris, N.Y., Mar. 14, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District will temporarily open the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area William B. Hoyt II Visitor Center to welcome eclipse-watchers and visitors on April 8, and the Saturday and Sunday before. (U.S. Army illustration by Avery Schneider) see less | View Image Page

The Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area Visitor Center will open early for visitors to watch the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse and enjoy eclipse weekend in Western New York.



The Mount Morris Dam is in the “path of totality,” offering visitors an incredible location to view this historic event on Monday, April 8, and enjoy eclipse-themed tours inside the dam on the Saturday and Sunday before.



On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, including a path directly over the Genesee Valley region and the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area. Unusually high numbers of visitors are expected in the region to view the eclipse.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District will temporarily open the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area William B. Hoyt II Visitor Center to welcome eclipse-watchers and visitors to Mount Morris and neighboring Letchworth State Park. USACE Ranger-guided walking tours inside the dam will be available on Saturday and Sunday.



On Monday, during open hours for the visitor center, Army Corps Rangers will be on-hand to engage visitors and talk about the dam, the recreation area, and the eclipse.



Special hours and availability at the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area for eclipse weekend:



• Saturday-Sunday, April 6-7, 2024

Parking and recreation area open 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Visitor Center open 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Eclipse-themed tours inside the Mount Morris Dam at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tour space is limited. Reservations available at: https://www.recreation.gov/camping/gateways/1821



• Monday, April 8, 2024

Parking and recreation area open 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Visitor Center open 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Eclipse viewing from 2:06 to 4:33 p.m., with totality over Mount Morris from 3:19 to 3:23 p.m.



Safe viewing of the solar eclipse: Solar eclipse viewing glasses will not be provided at the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area. Visitors are encouraged to view the eclipse using safe solar viewing glasses (“eclipse glasses”) or a safe handheld solar viewer. Information on how to safely view the solar eclipse is available at www.science.nasa.gov/eclipses/future-eclipses/eclipse-2024/safety/. Regular sunglasses do not offer protection when viewing an eclipse.



What to expect for eclipse weekend at the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area:



• Visitors: High numbers of visitors are expected across the region, including at the Mount Morris Dam, neighboring Letchworth State Park, and the Town of Mount Morris.



• Traffic & Parking: Vehicle traffic is expected to be significantly increased. Visitors are advised to plan on arriving early before their targeted viewing time, and plan for delays during departure. Parking is allowed at the William B. Hoyt II Visitor Center and Hogsback overlook parking lots on the east side of the Letchworth Canyon. When lots are full, roadside parking along Visitor Center Road may be permitted, with parking in the direction of traffic. Parking on the grass is prohibited.



• Access: Access to the top of the Mount Morris Dam is only allowed during public tours. There will be no dam tours on Monday, April 8. For their own safety, visitors are asked to follow instructions on all restricted area signs. Trespassers in restricted areas will be subject to fines and removal. No camping is allowed at the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area.



• Amenities: The visitor center will remain open throughout the eclipse. Bathrooms will be available. Recreation area playgrounds, pavilions, and grills will be available for use.



• Safety & Security: For emergencies while visiting the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area, including during eclipse weekend, visitors should call 911. USACE Park Rangers will be on-site to help with safety and security.



• More information: Information on the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse in Livingston County, home of the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area, is available at www.visitlivco.com/livcosol. More information on the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse from NASA is available at www.science.nasa.gov/eclipses/future-eclipses/eclipse-2024.



About the Mount Morris Dam & Recreation Area:



The Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area is a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers day-use park that offers a beautiful setting overlooking Letchworth Canyon, known as the "Grand Canyon of the East". The site offers a great location to enjoy the outdoors, with picnic shelter, grills, and two playground areas free and available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors can experience year-round wildlife viewing and hike local trails. From bluebirds to bald eagles and white-tailed deer, Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area is a great place to observe New York’s abundant natural resources. The outdoor recreation area is open year-round from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.



The William B. Hoyt II Visitor Center offers interactive exhibits featuring Mount Morris Dam history and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Ranger-guided walking tours of the dam show visitors how the operational dam works and the significance of this engineering marvel – ideal for active visitors with an interest in engineering and natural resource management.



More information is available at www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Recreation/Article/3613898/mount-morris-dam/.



Photos and video of the Mount Morris Dam are available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72157719577385652/





