Illustrated graphic promoting 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Weekend activities at the Mount Morris Dam, Mount Morris, N.Y., Mar. 14, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District will temporarily open the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area William B. Hoyt II Visitor Center to welcome eclipse-watchers and visitors on April 8, and the Saturday and Sunday before. (U.S. Army illustration by Avery Schneider)
|03.14.2024
|03.14.2024 17:13
|8288930
|240314-A-HB296-1001
|1920x1080
|261.44 KB
|MOUNT MORRIS, NY, US
|3
|1
This work, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Weekend at the Mount Morris Dam, by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mount Morris Dam Visitor Center Open for Total Solar Eclipse Weekend
