    2024 Total Solar Eclipse Weekend at the Mount Morris Dam

    MOUNT MORRIS, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Illustrated graphic promoting 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Weekend activities at the Mount Morris Dam, Mount Morris, N.Y., Mar. 14, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District will temporarily open the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area William B. Hoyt II Visitor Center to welcome eclipse-watchers and visitors on April 8, and the Saturday and Sunday before. (U.S. Army illustration by Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 17:13
    Location: MOUNT MORRIS, NY, US
    USACE
    Recreation
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Solar Eclipse
    Mount Morris Dam

