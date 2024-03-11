Hawaii's Future Soldiers Take Flight in Hawaii Army National Guard Recruit and Sustainment Program

Photo By Sgt. Lianne Hirano | U.S. Soldiers assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 103rd...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Lianne Hirano | U.S. Soldiers assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) prepare to land a CH-47 Chinook during Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) training at the Regional Training Institute, Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 3, 2024. The HIARNG RSP training primarily focuses on ensuring the RSP warrior is mentally prepared, administratively correct and physically ready to ship and complete basic training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano) see less | View Image Page

WAIMANALO, Hawaii – U.S. Army recruits with the Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP), Recruiting and Retention Battalion (RRB), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), conducted RSP training, including a familiarization ride on a CH-47 Chinook operated by Company B, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment at the Regional Training Institute, Waimanalo, Hawaii, Jan. 6-7, 2024.



RSP is led by drill sergeants and cadre, who cultivate camaraderie and team-building skills, fostering a sense of belonging and purpose among Soldiers, essential for their military success.



“The Recruit Sustainment Program is a National Guard program that is critical to preparing our Soldiers for the rigors of Basic Combat Training (BCT) and Advanced Individual Training,” said 1st Sgt. Gary Cabacognan, first sergeant of RRB, HIARNG. “It’s designed to ensure that our Warriors are physically and mentally fit and administratively prepared for the intense training that lies ahead.”



Drill sergeants are essential for laying the foundation as they prepare trainees for the transition from civilian to Soldier before attending BCT.



“Drill sergeants are important to the program because we know what the standard will be when Warriors go into training, so we enforce it here so they are successful at Basic Combat Training,” said Sgt. 1st Class Kaleo Lucas, a drill sergeant assigned to RRB, HIARNG. “My role of a drill sergeant at RSP is to uphold military bearing courtesies consistent with the highest traditions of the Army and also uphold all cadre to a high level of professionalism.”



RSP drill sergeants and cadre are recruits’ first influence and are responsible for coaching, counseling and mentorship as they transition from civilian to Soldier.



“My cadre are some of the most influential people I’ve met,” said Ptv. Jondrina Cambra, a recruit Warrior with the RSP, RRB. “I always learn something from them each drill.”



Recruits are afforded opportunities to participate in training generally not afforded to civilians, such as riding a CH-47 Chinook.



“I’ve never rode in a helicopter before,” said Cambra. “So getting the opportunity to fly in a CH-47 Chinook was such an unforgettable experience that I participated in.”



While learning the base skills of the military, recruits also experience unique training opportunities like these before transitioning to BCT.



“It leaves a lasting memory for these warriors, and it supplements the love they have for the guard,” said Lucas. “In return, that love of the guard radiates to friends and family and possibly influences them to join our organization."



Historically, the National Guard has the lowest attrition rates within Initial Military Training due to RSP programs across the country.



“The program's success is highly attributed to the full-time personnel responsible for ensuring that all training development and plans are thoughtfully prepared and executed,” said Cabacognan. “This enables the program to provide comprehensive training that effectively prepares recruits for the rigors of military service.”



RSP not only prepares recruits for the rigors of BCT but also introduces the sense of community and fellowship unique to the National Guard.



“The program places a significant emphasis on the concept of Ohana, which means family, which reflects the local recruits' commitment to their families,” said Cabacognan. “The recruits from the local community are not just looking to improve their own lives; they are driven to positively impact their family members.”



The Hawaii National Guard RSP has many commonalities but also offers unique experiences from other national guard states.



“One way that Hawaii’s RSP is unique from other states is largely due to the overall culture within the Hawaii Army National Guard,” said Capt. Andrea Mailo, commander of RSP, RRB, HIARNG. “We have a highly motivated team at the Hawaii RSP including the RSP staff, cadre, and drill sergeants that help to lead and train our Warriors.”



The Hawaii RSP is designed to prepare the future generation of National Guard Soldiers for service to their community and country.



“This unique aspect of the program is a testament to the deep-rooted cultural values central to Hawaiian society,” said Cabacognan. “The RSP's approach fosters a sense of belonging and a supportive network that extends beyond the individual recruit, with the program's ultimate goal being to prepare recruits for military service while instilling a sense of responsibility and commitment to their families and communities.”



Hawaii's culture and the Hawaii Army National Guard service present Soldiers with unique challenges and experiences in their service to the community, the State of Hawaii and the United States.



“There is a great sense of pride and tradition in the Hawaii RSP that is instilled in the Warriors,” said Mailo. “They want to succeed in training and are very proud to represent our state, their family and the Hawaii Army National Guard.”