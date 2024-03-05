Hawaii's Future Soldiers Take Flight in Hawaii Army National Guard Recruit and Sustainment Program (RSP)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army recruits with the Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP), Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), conduct training during RSP at the Regional Training Institute, Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 2, 2024. The HIARNG RSP training primarily focuses on ensuring the RSP warrior is mentally prepared, administratively correct and physically ready to ship and complete basic training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)