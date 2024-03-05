Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii's Future Soldiers Take Flight in Hawaii Army National Guard Recruit and Sustainment Program (RSP)

    WAIMANALO, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army recruits with the Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP), Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), conduct training during RSP at the Regional Training Institute, Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 2, 2024. The HIARNG RSP training primarily focuses on ensuring the RSP warrior is mentally prepared, administratively correct and physically ready to ship and complete basic training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 17:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914906
    VIRIN: 240302-Z-UF566-1001
    Filename: DOD_110163699
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: WAIMANALO, HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii's Future Soldiers Take Flight in Hawaii Army National Guard Recruit and Sustainment Program (RSP), by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Hawaii
    National Guard
    USArmy
    INDOPACOM
    Recruit and Sustainment Program

