U.S. Army recruits with the Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP), Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), conduct training during RSP at the Regional Training Institute, Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 2, 2024. The HIARNG RSP training primarily focuses on ensuring the RSP warrior is mentally prepared, administratively correct and physically ready to ship and complete basic training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 17:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914906
|VIRIN:
|240302-Z-UF566-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110163699
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|WAIMANALO, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hawaii's Future Soldiers Take Flight in Hawaii Army National Guard Recruit and Sustainment Program (RSP), by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
