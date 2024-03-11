316th Medical Group introduces ScriptCenter to Joint Base Andrews

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – In an effort to enhance the pharmacy experience for beneficiaries, the 316th Medical Group unveiled the new ScriptCenter at the Base Exchange on Monday. Distinguished guests including U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Corby, 316th Medical Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Arwa Cavender, 316th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, attended the ceremony.



The ScriptCenter, a fully automated pharmacy experience, boasts 116 lockers for patients to conveniently pick up their prescriptions, with plans to expand to 160 within the calendar year. Its introduction aims to extend prescription pick-up times and offer increased accessibility for patients, aligning with the medical group’s continued commitment to serving the community.



During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, medical group members elaborated on the extent of pick-up times and when beneficiaries can pick up medications.



“The ScriptCenter will serve as a force multiplier for the pharmacy team, ensuring patients have access to their refills on weekends, federal holidays, and training days,” emphasized Senior Airman Miranda Lujano, 316th Medical Squadron pharmacy technician.



With the Andrews Exchange satellite pharmacy processing more than 10,000 refills monthly, the ScriptCenter is expected to alleviate congestion and provide patients with an expedited pharmacy experience. Through automated systems like AudioCare and the online refill portal, patients can conveniently opt into the ScriptCenter and retrieve their medications without the need to interact with staff directly.



“I encourage us to constantly look for those opportunities, try to take a little risk. See if it's something that we can do better for our staff and better for our patients,” Corby said when thanking the pharmacy team for coming together to find a better solution on how beneficiaries can retrieve their prescriptions.



“This is a great opportunity to celebrate a win,” Corby said. “I look forward to seeing the rest of the innovations coming from the Medical Group across the board as we use this example.”



Following the remarks, guests were invited to watch the ribbon-cutting ceremony, symbolizing the official launch of the ScriptCenter. Corby demonstrated how to retrieve medication from the center, marking a milestone in improving pharmacy services at Andrews.



“I just want people to know that we've really been working over the last year,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Aubrie Frazier, 316th Medical Group pharmacy flight commander, when speaking about improving the beneficiaries' experience. “We want them to know, we hear them, we listen to them, and we are constantly working to make their experience better.”



For more information on ScriptCenter visit https://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/MHS-Toolkits/Toolkits/Pharmacy-Knowledge-Gap/ScriptCenter

