Army’s Outdoors Team, Special Forces visit at the Louisiana Outdoor Expo

GONZALES, La.——The U.S. Army Outdoors Team (ODT) and the 705th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company will be here for the Louisiana Outdoor Expo, held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, March 15-17.



Master Sgt. Josh Branch and 1st Sgt. Jason Kelly represent the ODT, while Staff Sgt. Aaron Conlay, Staff Sgt. Eric Steuby, and Sgt. Tristan Martucci will represent EOD Company.



The teams, along with local Recruiters, will appear at the event on: March 15, Friday from 12p.m.-7 p.m.; March 16, Saturday from 10a.m.-7 p.m.; and March 17, Sunday from 10a.m. - 5p.m.



Visitors will have a chance to see ODT’s Army assets and the EOD Company’s state-of-the-art Army technology.



“When we talk to students, we try not to focus on the team itself, we focus on opportunities provided by the Army and the different outdoors activities provided by different installations,” Branch said.



As active-duty Soldiers and ODT members, Branch and Kelly are highly skilled Sportsman who reach the American public through their passion for outdoor sports, while supporting the Army’s vital recruiting mission.

“Our Team is important to the recruiting mission because we are able to address some common misconceptions about the Army,” Branch said. “We are a focal point for highlighting Soldiers ability to have hobbies and chase their passions while still serving.”

For more information about the event, or request an interview contact Capt. Terron Riggins, terron.m.riggins.mil@army.mil or (504) 813-4163, or our office usarmy.knox.usarec.list.3tbn-apa@army.mil.





About us: U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Baton Rouge is responsible for all Army recruiting in Louisiana, Mississippi, and western Tennessee. Our 330-member field recruiting force is organized into eight recruiting companies with 45 recruiting stations, and we cover approximately 103,874 square miles of territory while searching for America’s best volunteers who will enable the Army to win a complex world.