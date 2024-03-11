Command Chief Williams visits 107th, recognizes exemplary Airmen



NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, NY- The Air National Guard’s top enlisted leader met with Airmen assigned to the 107th Attack Wing during a March 9, 2024 visit to Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.



Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, recognized five 107th Airmen for outstanding performance during an enlisted “all call” meeting.



Williams is out to visit all of the Air Guard’s wing’s and his meeting with the 107th, marked his 79 wing visit.



Williams presented his military coin to:

- Master Sgt. Thomas Kammerdeiner, a member of the 107th Logistics Readiness Squadron.

- Tech Sgt. Alexander Lawson, a member of the 107th Medical Group.

- Tech Sgt. Nathanial Price, a member of the 274th Air Support Operations Squadron.

-Tech Sgt. Kimperly Aziz, a member of the 136th Attack Squadron.

- and Staff Sgt. Ryan Keenen, a member of the 222nd Command and Control Squadron.



They were recognized because the performance exceeded their scope of duty and provided operational and strategic value to the wing, according to Williams.



Williams discussed the changes coming to the Air Force. Among these, he said, are the reintroduction of warrant officer ranks in certain career fields. The Air Force is also going to adopt a command staff model similar to those used by the Army, Navy and Marine Corps.



Staff Sgt Zachary Woodworth, assigned to cyber security operations and prior service Marine, said he was excited with the change and directions Williams discussed.



“The new structure is very familiar to me, coming from the Marine Corps,” said Woodworth, “it was cool to see there is a push to make us work together more cohesively, and its change we’ll see in our time”.



“I’m also very excited for the concept of the warrant officers to potentially come to the Air Force, as a different career track,” Woodworth added.



Williams said it is important to change at across all levels of the military structure, and empowering enlisted servicemembers to better support the National Defense Strategy.



“No other country in the world utilizes their enlisted corps like the U.S. military. We want you to feel empowered, to make decisions” said Williams, “we’ve got to constantly evolve, continue to grow, and advance the force.”



“It was great to hear him speak to us in person, and hearing directly from him the new changes that could potentially affect us and the Air Force,” said Airman 1st Class Jaclyn Rodriguez Mensing, a health service management Airman with the 107th Medical Group.



In his remarks, Williams challenged the senior enlisted members to be the enlisted leadership they themselves needed when they first started.



“Rank is temporary, impact is forever,” said Williams.



It is a privilege to serve in the United States military, Williams emphasized.

“This is your time. You did not join by happenstance. You were meant to be here at this time and know that greatness is upon you,” he said.



“As I look out onto this crowd, I see greatness. Each one of you has a gift, and I need you to find and understand what that gift is, to operate within that gift. That will bring you success.”



“That was such a resounding statement, ‘rank is temporary, but impact is forever’,” said Master Sgt. Eric Norman, First Sergeant for 107th Mission Support Group.



“I feel challenged in a positive way, especially as a first sergeant; we only have this diamond for six years, and then that’s it. It makes me think, ‘what did you do while you had it, what did you leave it like?’”

